Dann, who replaced the injured Cahill last Saturday against Burnley, had to be substituted just before the hour mark against the Clarets. Now, Hodgson has revealed, he is receiving a scan.

Hodgson elaborated, saying: "He's had a scan today. We hope it's not a ligament issue. We hope it's a kick but of course it's far too soon, too close to the game for him to recover so he’ll miss tomorrow's game, as will Gary Cahill. We hope to recover the pair of them for the game at the weekend [Watford]."

Turning his attention to the centre-back who came on for Dann on Saturday, Hodgson commented on Mamadou Sakho's status:

"Mamadou Sakho is good. He’s been fit to play for a period but of course we were blessed at centre-back with good performances from Gary Cahill and James Tomkins. So he's had to wait for his chance. He played a full game for the Under-23s, played on Saturday for a considerable period in the second-half."

