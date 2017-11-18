“It was bitterly disappointing especially when we look at the manner of the goals we conceded. They didn’t have too many chances and we were the better team throughout so to end up with just the draw is frustrating.”

Four minutes after James McArthur’s opening goal Palace were pegged back when Everton found a quick-fire equaliser just four minutes later, Oumar Niasse burst into the box where he knocked the ball past Dann but then went down in the box and a penalty was given which the centre half felt was an incorrect decision.

“Straight away I didn’t think it was a penalty, I will obviously have to see it again but the ref seemed to think it was but I was adamant it wasn’t although I cannot really say too much more until I see the replay of the incident."

Dann and his team mates were able to reflect on a good performance over the 90 minutes but know that the victories need to start coming and have their next opportunity against Stoke City next weekend.

“We took two of our chances today and got ahead twice which is what makes it even more disappointing to not win the game; we did more than enough to have done that so I am sure you can understand our we all feel.

“Every game is a chance to kick start our season and start putting more points on the board, we have got a point today and know that with the performance we put in we should have had three so we have to dust ourselves down and go again and keep trying to pick up the wins."