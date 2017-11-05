“The way they have been playing we knew it was going to be tough but we have come here and given a really good account of ourselves and put in a good performance and had the chances to get a couple of goals. We never took them and they are a top quality team when they had their chance they put it into the back of the net. It’s a tough one to take but we have had a few of them now and need to make sure we stick together as a group and go again next week to work towards our next performance.”

The win for the home side moved them into joint second place but for all their possession it was Palace who had the more chances and the centre half thought his close range header had given the Eagles ahead.

“I thought it was in at the time but he got down through the bodies and managed to save it and he also made a couple of other saves as well.

“We had the better chances and more through the game than they did albeit they had more possession than us but we have to put one of those in the back of the net to win the game but we didn’t do that but some of the chances were unlucky from our point of view.

“For our group now though we have to take the positives and move on to the next game and hopefully put in a similar performance and that will be good enough to get us three points.”

Unbeaten at home in two and with a bit more luck on the side of the red and blue and away points could have been picked up of late but Dann takes the positives into an international break where time on the training ground will continue that improvement under the new manager.

“That has been there to see of late, we played well up at Newcastle and then again today played well but go away with nothing for our efforts so some time you have to dig in and get a result even if you don’t play well. We need to show today’s type of performance week in and week out and hopefully the results will turn around.

“The international break will also give us a chance to get a couple of the players who are out injured back available again but we will be working hard over this period to get better to make sure going into the next game we are ready to get the points that we need. No game is ever easy in this league and each one is going to bring its own threats but hopefully we can start putting a run of results together and start climbing the table."