Attendees of the Business Club can continue to enjoy the brilliant catering and networking opportunities that have become synonymous with the event, in addition to receiving a special behind the scenes look at the operations at Selhurst Park.

MyPeople will also be providing superb guests speakers for the event, the first of which we’re delighted to announce will be former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard MBE on Thursday 19th September.

With no home fixtures currently scheduled for three weeks following the Aston Villa game on 31st August, the event offers a great opportunity for Palace fans to get back to Selhurst Park.

As a former captain of Leicestershire CCC, Hoggard will provide insight into what it takes to successfully lead a team in a high-pressure environment. Naturally, there will be the odd tangent down memory lane as the 2005 Ashes winner recalls all the moments of that historic victory.

The ever-popular quarterly event, which is sponsored by new club partner MyPeople, gives local businesses in the south London region a chance to network, generate leads and also share advice with one another.

Don't worry, though, it won't be all work with the event including a three-course meal designed by our Michelin Star experienced Executive Chef Julien Maisonneuve as well as Palace wine.

The best course will be saved until last, though, with attendees given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, featuring the newly refurbished home and away dressing rooms, Media Centre, and yes, you can sit in Roy Hodgson's seat.

Tickets for this event which starts at 11:30am and ends at 3pm are just £55+VAT per person, or £500+VAT for a table of 10. You can book your place online here or by contacting events@cpfc.co.uk