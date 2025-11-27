Sporting the luxury footwear brand whilst travelling to all our UEFA Conference League fixtures – home and away – in this historic season, the Eagles are enjoying the luxurious comfort, innovative design and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship synonymous with the Mallet London brand.

Aiming to redefine the luxury market, Mallet footwear combines high-end materials with distinctive style, making aspirational luxury accessible to a discerning clientele.

Rooted in London, Mallet’s designs are inspired by the city’s dynamic culture, with styles named after iconic streets and neighbourhoods; the Eagles are wearing Mallet’s Hoxton Lite Triple White on their travels.

Find out more about Mallet London here.