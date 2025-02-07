The fan-led group – comprised of both women and men – will be dedicated to further strengthening an inclusive and supportive environment for women within not only the club’s fanbase, but also the wider community.

By promoting belonging, respect, and empowerment, the advisory group will strive to tackle sexism in football and amplify women’s voices.

CPFC Supporters Group for Women will also aim to inspire female participation and enhance visibility, representation, and matchday experiences across the club.

The club are proud to be facilitating the formation of the independent group, with applications for seats on the group now open. These will close on Friday, 21st February; please see below for further information.

What is the Group?

The CPFC Supporters Group for Women is a fan-led group dedicated to further strengthening an inclusive and supportive environment for women within the Palace fanbase and beyond.

The group will provide a space for female supporters to connect, share experiences, and work together to enhance our matchday atmosphere and drive positive change.

The group will also advocate for improvements, address issues and ensure that all women, whether lifelong Palace fans or new to the football community, feel comfortable, valued, and empowered to support the club.

Although the group itself will meet and operate independently, its mission has the full support of the club.

How will the Group be comprised?

The club is committed to ensuring a broad range of the Palace fanbase is represented, and is therefore seeking supporter representatives from the following categories:

Seasonal Hospitality Guest;

Palace Men’s Season Ticket Holder;

Palace Women’s Season Ticket Holder;

Gold Member;

Adult Member;

International member;

A supporter that regularly travels to away matches.

Supporters outside these categories are also encouraged to express their interest and share how they can contribute to the group.

The group is not only open to women, but also allies who are passionate about advocating for women in football.

Applications from supporters who fall into these categories will be reviewed on 21st February by the club’s internal Women’s Working Group.

How big will the Group be?

The final group size will depend on the volume and variety of applications received, ensuring it meets the group’s needs whilst maintaining inclusivity.

How can I apply for a seat on the Supporters Group for Women?

If you would like to be involved and would be interested in being a member of the Supporters Group for Women, please click here or fill out the survey available here to register your interest.

The deadline to apply for a seat is 21st February 2025.

After this date has passed, applications will be reviewed, and members will be selected based on their passion, dedication, and ability to represent diverse perspectives.

If you have any questions about the group, please contact inclusion@cpfc.co.uk .