Jordan Ayew - Ghana

Thursday, 14th: Ayew started and finished the game v South Africa, with the Black Stars winning 2-0.

Monday, 18th: Ayew started and finished the game v Sao Tome E Principe, scoring a 50th-minute penalty in a 1-0 victory.

Christian Benteke

Saturday, 16th: Benteke was an unused substitute in Belgium's 4-1 win over Russia.

Tuesday, 19th: Benteke bagged a brace as Belgium overcame Cyprus 6-1.

Wayne Hennessey - Wales

Saturday, 16th: Azerbaijan v Wales: Hennessey kept a clean sheet in Ryan Giggs' side's 2-0 win.

Tuesday, 19th: Hennessey kept another clean sheet as Wales qualified for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory against Hungary.

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

Wednesday, 13th: Kouyate played the full 90 minutes in Senegal's 2-0 win over Congo.

Sunday, 17th: A 4-1 win for Senegal v Eswatini saw Kouyate complete his second 90 minutes of the international break.

Luka Milivojevic - Serbia

Thursday, 14th: The Palace captain completed the full 90 in Serbia's entertaining 3-2 win over Luxembourg.

Sunday, 17th: Serbia v Ukraine: Milivojevic came on in the 76th minute in the 2-2 draw.

Patrick van Aanholt - Netherlands

Saturday, 16th: Nothern Ireland v Netherlands: Van Aanholt was an unused sub in the goalless draw.

Tuesday, 19th: The left-back made his competitive international debut as the Netherlands beat Estonia 5-0.

Wilfried Zaha - Ivory Coast

Saturday, 16th: Ivory Coast beat Niger 1-0.

Tuesday, 19th: Ivory Coast lost 3-1 to Ethiopia.

