Jordan Ayew - Ghana
Thursday, 14th: Ayew started and finished the game v South Africa, with the Black Stars winning 2-0.
Monday, 18th: Ayew started and finished the game v Sao Tome E Principe, scoring a 50th-minute penalty in a 1-0 victory.
Christian Benteke
Saturday, 16th: Benteke was an unused substitute in Belgium's 4-1 win over Russia.
Tuesday, 19th: Benteke bagged a brace as Belgium overcame Cyprus 6-1.
Wayne Hennessey - Wales
Saturday, 16th: Azerbaijan v Wales: Hennessey kept a clean sheet in Ryan Giggs' side's 2-0 win.
Tuesday, 19th: Hennessey kept another clean sheet as Wales qualified for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory against Hungary.
Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal
Wednesday, 13th: Kouyate played the full 90 minutes in Senegal's 2-0 win over Congo.
Sunday, 17th: A 4-1 win for Senegal v Eswatini saw Kouyate complete his second 90 minutes of the international break.
Luka Milivojevic - Serbia
Thursday, 14th: The Palace captain completed the full 90 in Serbia's entertaining 3-2 win over Luxembourg.
Sunday, 17th: Serbia v Ukraine: Milivojevic came on in the 76th minute in the 2-2 draw.
Patrick van Aanholt - Netherlands
Saturday, 16th: Nothern Ireland v Netherlands: Van Aanholt was an unused sub in the goalless draw.
Tuesday, 19th: The left-back made his competitive international debut as the Netherlands beat Estonia 5-0.
Wilfried Zaha - Ivory Coast
Saturday, 16th: Ivory Coast beat Niger 1-0.
Tuesday, 19th: Ivory Coast lost 3-1 to Ethiopia.
With Christmas fast approaching, make sure to grab your Palace gifts early. Shop here now!