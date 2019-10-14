James Daly returns for the Eagles after a brief spell on the sidelines. He starts this afternoon for the first time since facing Crewe Alexandra at the end of August.

It's been three weeks since Palace last played and the lads will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

Shaw has named three Under-18s on his bench, with Aidan Steele earning a place alongside Josh Ajayi and Rob Street. Brandon Pierrick is also an Academy player, though he fills in his regular place with the Under-23s' starting XI.

You can watch the lads live today from 13:00 by grabbing your pay-per-view pass for our live broadcast here! As usual, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can watch at no extra cost.

Palace: Henry, D.Boateng, Woods, Tavares, Williams, M.Boateng, Lokilo, Kirby, McGregor, Pierrick, Daly.

Subs: Tupper, Mensah, Steele, Street, Ajayi.

Watford: Parkes, Balogun, Hudson, Spencer-Adams, Barrett, Wise, Whelan, Hinds, Hungbo, Dalby, Bennetts.

Subs: Hoskins, Conteh, McKiernan, Maclean, Adebiyi.