Below, you can find out when and where the Eagles have been in action and how they've fared if they played. All times are in BST.

Luka Milivojevic - Serbia

10th October: Serbia 1-0 Paraguay, 19:45 (Serbia). Played first-half.

14 October: Lithuania 1-2 Serbia, 19:45 (Lithuania). Played 72 minutes.

Christian Benteke - Belgium

10th October: Belgium 9-0 San Marino, 19:45 (Belgium). 76th minute substitute, scoring once.

13th October: Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium, 14:00 (Kazakhstan). 78th minute substitute.

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

10th October: Brazil 1-1 Senegal, 13:00 (Singapore). Played 66 minutes.

Wayne Hennessey - Wales

10th October: Slovakia 1-1 Wales, 19:45 (Slovakia). Played full game.

13th October: Wales 1-1 Croatia, 19:45 (Wales). Played full game.

Wilfried Zaha - Ivory Coast

13th October: Ivory Coast 3-1 Democratic Republic of the Congo, 18:00 (France). Played full game, scoring once and providing an assist.

Patrick van Aanholt - Netherlands

10th October: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland, 19:45 (Netherlands). Unused substitute.

13th October: Belarus 1-2 Netherlands, 17:00 (Belarus). Unused substitute.

--

Away from on-pitch matters, Palace Chief Executive Phil Alexander was an Ambassador for the Football Association during the Three Lions away trip to Bulgaria, joining Gareth Southgate and the team. He is pictured below alongside FA Chairman Greg Clarke before the game, which England won 6-0 in a game sadly marred by crowd behaviour.