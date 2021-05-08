The game began in lightning fashion when Christian Benteke netted after just 66 seconds to hand Palace the lead they would protect all game.

The Belgian was fed by Eberechi Eze, who added an effort of his own with a sensational late run and looked sharp all afternoon alongside Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

With a landslide total, Eze earned the Man of the Match accolade as 85.4% of those who cast their choice opted for the No.25.

You can view the full results below, and post-match reaction for free on Palace TV.