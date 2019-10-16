Richard Shaw has fielded a similar side to that which played against Watford on Monday, but brings in Dion-Curtis Henry between the sticks, Kian Flanagan in midfield and Rob Street in attack.

To watch how the Development lads fare live from 13:00 BST, make sure to grab your pay-per-view pass to our live broadcast. Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can watch this stream via eagles.cpfc.co.uk as normal.

Palace: Henry, D.Boateng, Woods, Tavares, Williams, M.Boateng, Lokilo, Kirby, Street, Flanagan, Pierrick.

Subs: Tupper, Steele, McGregor, Mensah, Ajayi.