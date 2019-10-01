The game will still take place at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill stadium, with a 13:00 BST kick-off on the 17th October and you will still be able to support the Eagles for free, with supporters invited to come down from midday to watch the Development squad in action.

If you cannot make it to Champion Hill on Thursday 17th October, the club will be trialling a pay-per-view broadcasting service on mobile and desktop, where supporters can pay £3 to access a live broadcast of the match.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members should be aware that the live broadcast will come at no extra cost and is included in their Membership package as usual.

Further details of the pay-per-view service will be released on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels shortly.

The Premier League Cup is a competition entering its seventh season. Under-23 sides from across the country are split into eight groups of four and play the teams in their group both home and away.

The top two clubs in each group then progress to a knock-out stage and this year is the first that Crystal Palace are taking part in.

Make sure to back the lads and we’ll see you at Champion Hill on Thursday 17th October!

Image: Ollie Jarman