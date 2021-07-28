The lads played as smartly as they looked at times, enjoying several promising passages against Charlton Athletic in an eventual 2-2 draw.

Jesurn Rak-Sakyi opened the scoring with his determined pressure on visiting 'keeper Craig MacGillivary resulting in a deflected goal.

After Charlton pulled level, another Academy player in Scott Banks restored Palace's lead before the visitors again regained parity.

Released on Monday evening, the third kit pays homage to the club's founding in 1861, with subtle touches such as the Crystal Palace building emblazoned across the shirt. You can see how it looks in the gallery above.

