Penalties were required after 120 minutes, as neither side could find a way through. Academy prospect David Omilabu stepped up from the spot to score the winning penalty to send Palace into the Premier League 2 Division 1 next season.

Enjoy 30 of the best images from the monumentus celebrations above, as Shaun Derry's men triumphed over Sunderland.

Relive the winning moment below:

READ NEXT: U23s Report: Palace U23s seal promotion to PL2 Division 1 on penalties