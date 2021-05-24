01 / 30
Gallery: The best images from Palace U23s' play-off celebrations
Crystal Palace Under-23s secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after beating Sunderland in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Penalties were required after 120 minutes, as neither side could find a way through. Academy prospect David Omilabu stepped up from the spot to score the winning penalty to send Palace into the Premier League 2 Division 1 next season.
Enjoy 30 of the best images from the monumentus celebrations above, as Shaun Derry's men triumphed over Sunderland.
Relive the winning moment below:
David Omilabu. Ice in the veins.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2021
SCENES 🔥#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/U9eG09g3mz
