The young Eagles produced a superb first-half display, with Adler Nascimento opening the scoring after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle. Seb Williams quickly doubled the lead with a crisp finish into the near corner, before Benji Casey capped off a dominant first 45 by netting his first goal for Darren Powell's side.

The second half proved a more balanced affair, and although Juventus pulled one back late on, Palace held firm – thanks in part to a superb goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved and impressive victory. We move up to fourth in Group B on three points...

Take a look through the lens in our gallery below, with the best of our photographers' images.