The Senegal captain was replaced by James McCarthy after spending time with medical staff on the turf of north London having - Hodgson speculated post-match - rolled his ankle.

He tried to play on but after a few minutes, Kouyate hobbled towards the dugout and ended his participation in the fixture.

Speaking after the game, manager Hodgson said that he could not provide a "definite update" but thought that on "Monday morning when we train again, he’ll be reporting that the injury is actually worse than he thought."

Today, however, when asked for an update on Kouyate, Hodgson was able to provide more positive news and praised his midfield No.8, saying: "It’s quite amazing. When we watched the video and saw how the ankle twisted it didn’t look very good.

"On Monday he didn’t train. He was having treatment but he’s made a remarkable recovery. He was back on the training field - albeit with sport science and medical staff - as early as Wednesday and today he trained fully with the first-team so he’s 100% available."

