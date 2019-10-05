The Palace manager was first asked about VAR, which had a hand to play in Palace's second goal.

However, he was keen to turn his attention away from English football's hottest topic and instead discuss his side's convincing display.

"It works when it works in your favour of course," the Palace boss said. "My major disappointment is going to be that that’s what you [the journalists at the press conference] are going to write about. I’d have preferred it if you write about the quality of our performance, that would give me more encouragement.

"VAR is what it is. I can quite understand the manager who’s 'suffered' the decision as it were because it was unbelievably close, that’s pretty obvious. That was pretty obvious I think when it took so long for the screen to show everybody the linesman at the game was right or wrong.

"And on this occasion, I’d say we came out on the right side of it. But I thought our performance over the 90 minutes meant that we don’t need to apologise to anyone for the fact that we won here today. I thought we were good value for it."

Hodgson then went into more detail on the game, analysing the clash and then finding pragmatic praise for members of his driven squad.

He said: "We subdued them [West Ham] through the bulk of the game really. I think the chances were fairly even on both sides. Certainly we had a lot of possession, as did they for periods of time.

"It was a good quality game of football which you expect when there are so many quality players on the field. For us to come away here and win at a ground we don’t win at very often and sort of break that hoodoo that’s been hanging over Crystal Palace and certainly been hanging over me - not only with Crystal Palace but with other clubs too - that’s a good day if you like in my footballing life.

"It’s a victory I think the players not only deserve but they certainly worked unbelievably hard for it and got it against a good West Ham team. We didn’t win because West Ham were bad. We were lucky enough to get the decisions we got but good enough to give the quality of performance we gave."

Picking out individuals as examples of those players pushing to earn Palace every point available, Hodgson said: "Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Patrick van Aanholt, James McArthur, [James] McCarthy, Cheikhou [Kouyate], basically I think they’re all giving the club every single ounce of what they can give.

"I think they’re working very, very hard to become a good team and to work together as a very good team. To be honest, I think that it’s too easy to say: ‘you’ve seen nothing yet.’

"I think that we’ve got to make certain we keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last couple of years and continue to do it well and continue to remain modest if we want to make sure this club stays in the Premier League. With every year it stays in the Premier League, it becomes stronger."

