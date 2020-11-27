"It’s tough to take," he said, "but I don’t think we deserved much more than a point. It certainly wasn’t one of our best performances. I thought Newcastle actually did well - they defended excellently throughout the game and once more, they were never looking without danger in the attack.

"At 0-0 I was never at ease, thinking that this is either a draw or we’re going to win. I always realised there was a possibility they would score the goal because they always had that in them and that's exactly what happened.

"Frustrating? I suppose it's frustrating. Annoying? I suppose it's annoying. But it is what football is sometimes. As a result, you look back on a result you really didn’t expect or see coming but unfortunately you are obliged to accept it because you didn’t do well enough to stop it."

Both sides created goal-worthy chances throughout the evening and both will have been frustrated should the game have ended goalless. But perhaps the one man who seemed most likely to find the net was Callum Wilson, who bagged his seventh goal from 10 games this season.

Hodgson was asked to assess his performance and highlight why he caused an issue: "He was certainly very, very good. I thought he held the ball up very well and caused our centre-backs problems throughout the game.

"When the long balls were played forward he was always making life very, very difficult for them [the centre-backs] and of course when his chance came his way scored it.

"That’s the type of ability we know he has because we’ve seen him enough times in the Premier League with Bournemouth to know he’s got that quality as a player. We knew that before the game and we prepared for that, however we obviously didn’t prepare well enough because we weren’t able to stop him."

