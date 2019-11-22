With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the Reds' frontline as a free-scoring trident, Liverpool's tactics have been much dissected across the footballing world.

Hodgson, instead, broke down the defensive duties of the side facing Jurgen Klopp's men, listing the myriad of roles Palace will have to remember.

He said: "There are a lot of things that are key to stopping them [Liverpool]. First of all, we’ve got to make certain that we restrict the space their front three players are so good at using and so good at finding. We’ve got to defend well in the wide areas because in the wide areas they’ve got good combinations and fullbacks who are very attack-minded.

"We’ve got to make certain that our defending in and around the penalty box is very good because we know that, when chances come their way, they’ve got the ability and technique and talent to take those chances. Then, of course, we’ve got to be aware of the fact that they’re a very energetic team. They have a very high, pressing culture that when the ball is lost, all the players close to the ball work very, very hard to win it back.

"We’ve got to be aware of that to make certain that we have enough composure to free ourselves from that pressure, and to ask questions of our own when we can get the ball behind their backline. That’s potted!"