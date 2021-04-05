“I don’t agree with that,” he said in his post-match press conference, when asked if Palace had been lucky to secure a result. “We came back from 1-0 down, but we had as much possession as them, we had as many opportunities as them and we had as many chances as them.

“I am pleased that we got back in. I’m grateful to our ‘keeper, but the chances came haphazardly and not from us getting cut open.

“Otherwise I thought we were every bit as good as Everton.”

Hodgson explained that Palace were now looking up the table as they enter the final stages of the season.

“It’s nice to get over the 40-point mark to keep us in the league,” he said. “If we play as well and look as dangerous as we did this evening, I’m hopeful we’ll get more points and get into the top-half. That would be very nice.

“I’m not so certain you will need 40 points to be brutally honest. It’s going to be very, very hard for Newcastle and Fulham to get that.

“I wouldn’t like to be in their position.”

READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Everton v Palace