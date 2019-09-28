Schlupp has featured in five league games for Hodgson this season but suffered from an ankle injury towards the end of the last campaign, missing four of the final matches.

Here's what Hodgson had to say: "He’s a very, very important player. I think he’s one of those underrated players because he’s not spectacular. He can be [spectacular] when he gets on a run with the ball. He’s very strong, he’s a very good runner with the ball, a good striker with the ball.

"But a lot of the work he does which is so valuable to the team will perhaps pass unnoticed, especially when you’ve got Wilf on the other side of the field who does so many things which are so easy to notice as being spectacular.

"We’re very pleased with him [Schlupp]. He's a very good professional; he works very hard. He recovers quickly from injury which is fortunate because he’s hasn’t been blessed with a lot of luck sometimes during my time here. He’s missed quite a lot of football through injury but he’s always come back quickly from it.

"And we’re very happy at the moment that he’s in a really good vein of form and we’re hoping he’s going to be able to keep that going and to remain free of injury during the rest of the season because I think the more games he plays and the longer the run of games he plays, the better he will become."

Make sure to pick up your matchday programme from vendors at Selhurst Park today. It costs just £3.50 and you can now pay with card! Alternatively, grab a digital programme by clicking below.