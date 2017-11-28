He said: “Both sides had their moments in the game, but I’m particularly pleased that we kept a clean sheet as we haven’t had many of those. That is a step in the right direction.

“Personally, I think it’s a correct result. 0-0's are never too popular. We knew what we had to do to make certain that we didn’t go away empty handed. We defended well and with the firepower we think we have in that front portion of our team, I think we could have done more. The opportunities were there - we got ourselves into the positions but didn’t capitalise upon them. To be fair, Brighton defended well too. So 0-0 is a fairly logical outcome.

“I think it was one of those games – where both sides were quite strong defensively, and both were very determined. But the game was played in a fair way. It was competitive that’s for sure – but no nasty challenges.”

With five points now collected from the last three games, Hodgson was pleased with his side’s determination, adding: “It follows a good victory for us on Saturday (v Stoke City), but it was important to come here and not lose so we keep the momentum we’re building up going.”

Hodgson’s men travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, who drew 2-2 with Newcastle United tonight.