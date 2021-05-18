After announcing that he’s stepping down after four years at the helm at Palace, he initially looked back on this time at the club: “When you’ve been here for four years, a productive four years, both for myself and the club itself, one has to look at it globally.

“Each year’s been a challenge and a tough one for us, but to keep ourselves away from the relegation zone is probably the thing that’s going to stick most in my memory - along with the pleasure of going to the training ground and working with this group of players.”

The decision itself was something Hodgson brooded over for a while, as he explains: “I can’t say that it’s been easy, but it’s not one that’s come quickly. It’s something which I’ve almost planned for quite a long period of time.

"[I’m] asking myself questions: 'what are you doing? Are you doing the right thing? Are you totally comfortable with the thought that you’re moving away?'"

Stepping away from the club he holds so dearly is a tough decision, and Hodgson continued to reminisce and appreciate his time in south London.

“I’ve been so accepted and received here at Crystal Palace. The club has always been so dear and close to my heart and I suppose it gives a little extra spice to the situation, which has given me even more to think about.

“The club’s in a very good place at the moment, we’re going to build on the last four years, we’re going to get stronger. Our fan base as you know already is quite incredible and I’m happy to have been a part of it for the past four years and I’m very happy with the way they’ve treated me, Ray Lewington and the rest of the staff.”

Finally, whilst being proud of the Palace family, Hodgson emphasised the importance of family off the pitch and the support he has received from them.

“It would be a very dishonest football manager who doesn’t pay tribute to the love and support he gets from his family.

“The enormous job they do in the difficult moments - they’re the ones that know you best, they’re the ones who can read you best. Of course, my wife in particular has backed up every decision that I’ve made.

“They’ve backed me up very much with this particular decision as well - that this is the right moment to step aside and see what the future brings.”

