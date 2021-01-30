There are three changes in defence, where Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt replace Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell at full-back, whilst Scott Dann accompanies Cheikhou Kouyate in his first Palace appearance since Boxing Day.

James McCarthy returns to midfield in place of James McArthur, and Michy Batshuayi is rewarded for his goalscoring cameo on Tuesday night with a starting berth.

Jordan Ayew also comes into the attack, as Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke drop to the bench.

New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is among the replacements, his first appearance in a Palace matchday squad since arriving from Mainz.

The visitors make three changes from the side that drew at Stamford Bridge in midweek. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri, while Joao Moutinho returns to midfield ahead of Ruben Neves. New signing Willian Jose starts in attack, while Adama Traore drops to the bench.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Mitchell, Cahill, Kelly, Riedewald, Townsend, Mateta, Benteke.

Wolves: Rui Patricio (GK), Hoever, Neto, Podence, Willian Jose, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Kilman.

Subs: Ruddy (GK), Neves, Fabio Silva, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Traore, Otasowie, Lonwijk, Bueno.

READ NEXT: Hodgson reveals how 'bright' Mateta has settled at Palace