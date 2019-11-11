So far, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Patrick van Aanholt have all been named for their country's respective squads on top of Hennessey's call-up for Wales.

You can find out when each of the team might be in action and who they will be facing below. All times are in Greenwich Mean Time.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how they fare!

Jordan Ayew - Ghana

Thursday, 14th: Ghana v South Africa, 19:00

Monday, 18th: Sao Tome E Principe v Ghana, 16:00

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

Wednesday, 13th: Senegal v Congo, 19:00

Sunday, 17th: Eswatini v Senegal, 13:00

Wilfried Zaha - Ivory Coast

Saturday, 16th: Ivory Coast v Niger, 19:00

Tuesday, 19th: Ethiopia v Ivory coast, 13:00

Christian Benteke

Saturday, 16th: Russia v Belgium, 17:00

Tuesday, 19th: Belgium v Cyprus, 19:45

Patrick van Aanholt - Netherlands

Saturday, 16th: Nothern Ireland v Netherlands, 19:45

Tuesday, 19th: Netherlands v Estonia, 19:45

Whilst Palace's first-team players are out of action due to the international break, fans have the perfect opportunity to support the Women's team by watching them on Sunday in the historic Women's Weekend!