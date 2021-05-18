The clash will be held at Selhurst and kicks-off at 19:00 BST. Should Palace win, they will secure promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1 after their first season at Category 1 level.

We are delighted to confirm that supporters will be able to attend this game in person, with socially distanced seats available in the Holmesdale lower, upper and Whitehorse Lane stand. All supporters must have booked a ticket if attending and tickets must have been ordered before 12pm on Monday 24th.

Please do not attempt to gain entry to the stadium if you have not booked a ticket before this time, as tickets are not available on the gate.

Tickets cannot be printed or re-printed by the Ticket Office, so supporters must ensure they have their ticket before they arrive. Supporters have the opportunity to add a digital ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app, or request a print at home ticket.

Supporters must have completed a Health Questionnaire, after which their ticket will be sent. The Health Questionnaire will be sent within 72 hours of kick-off.

The food bars in all areas will be open with no alcohol on sale.

Watch LIVE coverage on Palace TV

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Sunderland free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 19:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

