Starting out, the goalscorer revealed his satisfaction with the result, seeming energised by the well-earned point.

"I'm happy," he said. "Obviously the last couple of games have been tough for us so getting a point today, I feel like we worked hard and could have got all three points. We'll take a point.

"I'll take it. After the last results we got, the way we worked today, I'm definitely happy and I'll take that going in to the New Year."

He was then asked to comment on what one commentator described as 'anger', however explained that his passion for football is often misconstrued by non-Palace fans.

"It's passion that I play with," he said. "People may see it as anger, I don't know, but I just have passion.

"I love what I do and I just can't stand around and watch other teams. When we play, we have someone up our backsides the whole time. Why can't we do the same?"

Finally, the 28-year-old offered a view on his attacking displays this season after scoring eight goals from 14 league appearances.

"I'm not trying to think about scoring too much, I'm just trying to make sure I'm playing well and that the chances keep on coming. I'm happy to score my eighth goal but it's all about the team."

