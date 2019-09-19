Palace will now welcome the Foxes to Selhurst Park a day later than originally scheduled for a 14:00 BST kick-off on Sunday 3rd November, with the 90 minutes to be shown live on Sky Sports.

A week later, the away trip to Stamford Bridge remains on the 9th November, however, the game will now kick-off at 12:30 BST rather than the original scheduled time of 15:00 BST, and will be shown live on BT Sport.

