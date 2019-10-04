Kouyaté arrived from the Hammers during the summer transfer window of 2018, with former Palace manager, Sam Allardyce, orginally bringing the Senegal international to the Premier League, which is something Kouyaté will always cherish: "It is very special to play against your former team. Especially West Ham because this team gave me what I wanted; my dream, from when I was young, I wanted to play in the Premier League and West Ham gave me this opportunity.

"I had an unbelieveable four years there, that I will never forget."

But once the centre-midfielder crosses the line, onto the pitch of the London Stadium - a venue in which he scored the first ever Hammers goal at - Kouyaté will be focussed on continuing Palace's - and his - good start to the season:

"It has been a good start for me, I am very happy to play for this team and to do my job. I am happy but I can do more.

"We need to take game by game, it is a long season. It's not an easy job but we just need to believe in ourselves. I believe that we can do something special for this season."

And returning to south London with a point or three is certainly the aim for the 29-year-old and his Palace teammates, but a feat that won't be easy to achieve: "We know West Ham are a very good team, it is hard to play there and we are going to go there and give everything to come away with something.

"We have to stay humble, work hard and play as a team because if you do that you're stronger."

If you're unable to make it to the London Stadium tomorrow for Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United, the best way to follow the game is via our live commentary service. Click the banner below for further info.