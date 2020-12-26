“After they lost a man we said in the second half we were going to come out to try and score but after two more goals it’s very hard to take.

“We tried to do everything but today is not our day,” he said in his post-match interview. “We just need to stay positive and continue to work hard because sometimes you have this moment in the season. We need to stay together.

“We need to talk and stay focussed for Monday because we have another big game.”

