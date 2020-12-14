Guaita made several remarkable saves as Palace secured a deserved point on Sunday through Jeffrey Schlupp’s late equaliser.

After Palace’s front three stole the limelight in the 5-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion, Guaita was determined not to be outshone against Spurs. His performance earned him an overwhelming 93.1% of your votes, finishing well ahead of Eberechi Eze in second (2.6%) and Jeffrey Schlupp in third (1.4%).

Correct! — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) December 13, 2020

Gary Cahill agreed that Guaita clearly deserved to be your eToro Man of the Match

