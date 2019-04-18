The Palace legend's side need to overcome Watford U23s by four goals or more down at the Eagles' training ground complex.

There are two ways in which you can support the Palace boys with season ticket holders and members welcome to the game at the training ground. However, please note that you cannot enter until 15 minutes before the 1pm kick-off. To enter the training ground come via the main entrance on Copers Cope Road.

Alternatively, if you cannot make the trip down to Beckenham, simply head to Palace TV for the live match stream - for an easier viewing experience, navigate to 'Palace TV' on the Palace app.