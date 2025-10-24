David Ozoh - Derby County

Ozoh opened his account for the 25/26 campaign with a superb strike in Derby County’s hard-fought 1-0 home win over Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday night (21st October).

The midfielder was heavily involved from the off. Midway through the first half, a sharp attack launched by Ozoh nearly paid off – he surged forward through midfield before finding Patrick Agyemang, whose pass towards Ben Brereton Díaz was only denied by a last-ditch interception from Harry Darling.

After a goalless first half, Ozoh delivered the decisive moment. Following determined work on the left flank from Agyemang, the ball found its way to Ozoh inside the box, and he made no mistake – curling a sublime effort into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

Bobby Clark replaced the goalscorer deep into stoppage time as Derby confidently saw out the result – their first home victory of the season.

Post-match celebrations showed just how much the moment meant to Ozoh. Speaking to club media, he said:

“It meant a lot to me – scoring and finally getting our first win. You can tell by the celebrations how much it meant. I spoke about unfinished business when I came back, and that goal felt like part of that.”

The midfielder also revealed he called his dad straight after the game to share the moment.