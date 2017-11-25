It was a delighted dressing room that the midfielder left to undertake his post-match media duties and he believed getting back on level terms was able to give the side the perfect lift in a closely fought game.

“The boys are really happy with the win, it’s a massive three points for us and I think the goal to bring us level just lifted our spirit, got the fans behind us and set us up for a big win.

“When there is a lot on the line they are the best games to play in and every three points matter. It was a fight this one but we definitely matched them and luckily we came out on top in the end.“

Hodgson made a half time change to introduce Christian Benteke from the bench and Loftus-Cheek felt he was just what was needed against a side with such a well organised defence.

“We are really pleased to have Christian back because it gives another dimension to our play, as we can hit Christian up the top and he can hold it up or flick it on so that makes a massive difference to us so to have him there is great.”

Mamadou Sakho’s 92nd minute winner sent Selhurst Park into wild celebration as the gap continues to close at the bottom of the Premier League table and the ball coming back off the post to a team mate is just the type of luck the Eagles have been missing according to the England international.

“We had a few chances in the game but Stoke defend well as they have some good players in there so it is difficult but right at the end Yohan pulls off at the back post to get the shooting chance and he hit the post before it fell to Mama. We need that kind of luck because we have played really well over the last two or three weeks and only got draws so it is really big for us to get that win.

“We now have two big games this week coming up with our focus firstly on Brighton, another tough one but a massive three points if we can get them. We will look to recover well and get our bodies right for that match.”

There are eleven minutes of highlights and post-match interviews available to view now on Palace TV.

If you are viewing on the App please go to the Palace TV section and then into the video channel.