“It was a fantastic performance from the whole team, we said before that we would come out strong and treat it as a must win. Right from the start everyone was focussed and ready to go and we showed that in the first half, coming in with the lead at half time and then took the performance even higher in the second so that was fantastic.

“We knew if we got the win it would take a lot of pressure off and obviously still have two games left which we treat as needing to win as well but we are in a good position now and just need to kick on and finish it off.”

Loftus-Cheek missed eleven matches with an ankle injury during a period which he thought he would be out for the rest of the season so he was pleased to now be back in action and scoring in front of the Holmesdale fans.

“I have had a few injuries and the last one was difficult to take because I was out for longer than I expected but it’s good to be back and playing in front of the Selhurst fans and getting on the scoresheet is brilliant”

Gareth Southgate was in the stands running the rule over Loftus-Cheek but the midfielder is just concentrating on his job at club level and seeing The Eagles retain their Premier League status.

“I am just concentrating on performing, trying to get better and focussing on trying to win and get the three points in the next two games for Palace and see what happens.

“The start of the season was difficult, not winning in seven games was hard to take especially coming in for my first Premier League season but we managed to turn it around and it’s a good learning curve for me to know what it takes to roll up your sleeves, work hard and get some wins. I am delighted we have pulled ourselves back and we still have two more games to finish it off.“

