“We did really well; we took the game to Everton and gave them a real game. We played well, had the chances and can be proud of ourselves because of over the last three games we have been really improving and played some nice football and hopefully the wins will start to come.”

A goal after just 51 seconds gave the Eagles the perfect start but the 21 year old was left reflecting on the goals conceded, a penalty and added time goal at the end of the first half but as a group he knows the squad will take a collective responsibility.

“We started fast out the traps and caught them off guard and moved the ball well in that opening spell of the game. I got a shot in at goal and thankfully Maccer was at the far post to finish the chance off.

“It was a sloppy goal to concede and we need to get this out of our game but we stay behind all our players and as a collective group we take the draw move on.”

Loftus-Cheek now has two full international caps under his belt but the second appearance was marred by him having to leave the action with an injury that was described on the night as a back spasm but the midfielder revealed after the 2-2 draw that it’s an issue which has given some concerns for some time.

“I am have a number of problems with my lower back since I was 16 and it’s about managing that longer term but as I haven’t been playing on a regular basis it gives me problems now and again but last Tuesday it was also fatigue issue as I had played against Tottenham and then the England game on the Friday before again starting five days after against Brazil, I never done that type of run of games in my life. So it was difficult and I started to feel pain and muscle seized up so it was just about resting it and getting ready for today.

“Personally I feel the more I am playing the better I am getting with each week and I am working hard on my fitness. I feel really good though and I am just trying to do my best every week.”