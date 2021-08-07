Summary
- Patrick Vieira names a strong lineup of first-team players
- Wilfried Zaha kicks-off with the armband on
- The Eagles look bright early on, attacking with intent
- Zaha opens the scoring after winning a penalty and converting it himself
- Cucho Hernandez strikes the post after a flying Vicente Guaita save
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
- Palace add a second when Zaha strikes home from the left of the box
- The hosts are comfortably in control throughout the second-half, and Jean-Philippe Mateta creates a handful of chances
- Reece Hannam, Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher are subbed on after 70 minutes
- Watford pull one back through Troy Deeney
- Beneteke ensures victory by adding Palace's third after 86 minutes
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford