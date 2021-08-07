With a healthy number of supporters back in the stands and a glaring south London sun breaking through, Palace started the afternoon brightly, threatening their guests along the left flank - where Wilfried Zaha was picked up by Watford’s Peter Etebo and William Troost-Ekong.

When the visitors encroached into Palace’s half, they were met by a resolute defence, with Marc Guéhi standing strong and teeing up swift counter-attacks.

While the opening exchanges were low on chances for both sides, there was no question of Palace shaking off any final pre-season cobwebs, and Patrick Vieira’s men moved the ball with pace and intent against their top-flight opponent.

Zaha could have struck home in sensational fashion when he looked to volley a lofted James McArthur cross, but the Ivorian miscued his effort and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann remained untroubled.

Reminiscent of his time with Yannick Bolasie, who was watching from the stands, Zaha switched to the right-wing shortly after and, wearing the armband, remained just as large a threat.