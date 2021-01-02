“We played quite well in the second-half [against Leicester],” he said in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports. “We were unfortunate not to win the game but that’s something to build on.”

“You need to win football matches – if we keep doing the right things they [results] will come for us.”

McArthur reiterated Palace’s respect for today’s opponents, despite their tough run of form at the start of the season.

“Obviously they’ve not had a good start but they’re actually a good side. We know it’s going to be tough. They will want to be winning this game as well as us.”

