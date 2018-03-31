“I thought we deserved more, we played better football in the second half but we concede two goals but at 1-1 we had two very good chances to take a win but they were missed and in the end we lost the game and are very disappointed because I believe we gave a very good performance today.”

Luka converted from the penalty spot early in the first half to give Palace the lead after Liverpool keeper Loris Karius had fouled Wilfried Zaha.

“The goal gave us confidence but in the first half we played a bit deeper but as you see in football we played better in the second half and concede two goals.

“We showed again we can play against top teams and again very unlucky but we cannot cry and must put our heads up and continue on,” added the Eagles captain.

The quality of the Liverpool side saw the Reds come back with two second half goals, Sadio Mane levelled the scores just after the break and then a close range finish from Mohamed Salah and once again demonstrated the threat the forward line give an opposition.

“In my opinion three players upfront made the difference today, they have pace, power and quality on the ball and they are very dangerous, in the end they may be decided the outcome," said Milivojevic as he now turns his attention to Palace’s final six games.

“Our next few games we play against teams around us at the bottom of the table, we know though we have performed well today but we have to work on our mistakes what we did today but we can look back on the good football we played in the second half and deserved to take something from the game.”

For more post-match reaction, head to Palace TV on the club’s official app.