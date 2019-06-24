Enhanced ticket access

Tickets for every home league game for the new Premier League season will now go on sale to Gold and Junior Gold Members 72 hours before all other Members and Season Ticket Holders, meaning you will have the first opportunity to access your preferred seats. We’re also changing when we communicate on-sale dates for tickets based on your feedback to ensure you don’t miss out on important information. Make sure you’re not unsubscribed to our email to avoid missing your ticket window, here. Available to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members.

Exclusive live streams

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members will be able to exclusively watch live match streams of selected pre-season friendlies and U23 games this season. Access to live match streams will no longer be available free of charge, but press conferences will remain free to access.

Away Ticket ballot

Another new benefit for Gold Members for the 2019/20 season is the ability to access a ticket ballot to purchase away tickets, outside of the usual ticketing process (subject to availability). For every away Premier League fixture, a select amount of tickets will be reserved for Gold Members meaning that even if you don’t have enough loyalty points, you could get to back the boys on the road in 2019/20. Available to Gold Members only, ballot winners can only purchase a ticket to ONE away fixture.

Loyalty Points

Finally, the number of loyalty points you receive with your Gold Membership has also increased this season, rising from 200 to 250, great for helping you access in demand tickets. Available to Gold Members.