01 / 26
Palace squad train with new winter ball before Arsenal
The Crystal Palace squad trained with the new Premier League winter ball as they build-up for their trip to north London where they will face Arsenal this Sunday.
The ball takes its inspiration from the 2004/05 Total 90 Aerow, the first ball to be used specifically for winter matches.
Preparing for the Gunners, the lads used the hi-vis ball on a bright morning in Beckenham and were joined by onlooking players from the club's Academy.
In the gallery above, you can see some of the best shots caught by our club photographer.