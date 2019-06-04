The clash at the City Ground will take place on Friday 19th July with a 7.45pm kick-off. Tickets will go on sale shortly and details of how to purchase them will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official club app and across our social media channels with prices just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Palace and the Championship outfit have faced-off 63 times in the course of their history, with the last game between the two coming in a 2-2 league draw back in December 2012.

Last season, Forest finished 9th in the Championship, falling just eight points out of the play-off positions and so Martin O'Neill's side will be looking for another promotion push in the next campaign.

Currently amongst their ranks are former Eagles Ben Watson, Adlène Guedioura and Lewis Grabban, with the trio racking up 212 combined appearances in red and blue. Palace fans will be particularly keen to see Watson face the Eagles again, with the midfielder having spent six years of his career in south London.