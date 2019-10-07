Between 10-3:00 on Tuesday, 22nd October, Junior Members can head down to the Palace Academy’s training ground for a fun-filled day of football and activities, and may even meet a few special guests…

Limited places remain for Junior Members aged 13-17 and do not cost on top of the existing Membership package, so are ideal for young Palace fans looking to improve their skills with expert coaching and, of course, enjoy a packed day with fellow Eagles.

Last year, the event was a fantastic success and even saw the likes of Luka Milivojevic, Patrick van Aanholt, Jason Puncheon, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mamadou Sakho, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Hennessey join in as well as members of Palace Women!

This event is booking up quickly, with the spots for Junior Eagles aged 5-12 already sold out, so don’t delay and grab a place at the Junior Member Day now!

If you haven’t yet purchased a Junior Membership, there’s still time. Grab yours here from only £15, it’s the perfect present for any budding young fans.

Please note, attendees are asked to bring a packed lunch and plenty of water for throughout the day.