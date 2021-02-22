The Premier League recently announced all top-flight matches will remain televised within the UK. Palace's clashes with United and Spurs will be shown on Sky and BT Sport respectively.
The United game was rearranged due to the Red Devils' involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Full fixture details
|Fixture
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT)
|TV
|Changed from
|Manchester United (H)
|Wednesday, 3rd March
|20:15
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 20th March
|Tottenham Hotspur (A)
|Sunday, 7th March
|19:15
|BT Sport
|Saturday, 6th March
