“He is talented with both feet,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “I think he is strong enough to hold the ball, and to wait for the teammates to come around and combine with them.

“I still want him to obviously score more goals, because I think the team creates enough chances and situations to allow us to score more goals.

“If you look at the game against Leeds, I think team-wise we did some really interesting stuff and this is how we have to keep going.”

Vieira, who has plenty of memories of tough trips to Old Trafford during his playing days, says the performance is key.

“We’re looking for the performance,” he said. “I think we need to play well as a team.

“It’s a tough place to come and to perform because of the atmosphere as well as the quality of the players and the team, but we have to give ourselves the best chance.

“We know we have to concentrate on ourselves, and how we as a team can perform ourselves to get the best possible result.”