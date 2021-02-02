"I think I was still angry about the first goal so I had my eyes closed and just shot the goal as hard as I could," he said, before saying to BT Sport: "I think it was a good strike – I haven’t seen it back, I had my eyes closed. I think it was a good strike."

Riedewald expressed a frustration at conceding early repeatedly, and explained why he felt disappointed with the early goal:

"We lost the first challenge and then the ball was played in behind, they crossed the ball, cut it back and I think I could have blocked the shot a bit earlier – it was just too late and they scored an early goal. It was unlucky.

"I think we started very weak – we lost the challenges, we were not aggressive enough and they scored an early goal.

"We showed a great reaction in the first-half, scored two good goals and in the second-half they kept attacking, kept attacking and we had to hold the 2-1. We did it, so at the end we’re very happy with the result and the comeback in the first-half."

However, as he was with his second goal of the season, Riedewald was happy with his side's performance overall, continuing with Palace TV by saying: "If you look at the result, Newcastle away, it’s a very good result.

"If you look at the gameplay and performance, defensively we were very strong, but we started too sloppy – we can’t afford that, to lose our challenges and not be aggressive enough… Besides that I think it was a good performance and a good result, but we have to start better.

"We were 1-0 behind and had to dig deep, we had to find a way to control the game and score the goal. I did and [Gary] Cahill scored a good goal after with the set piece as well. After we just had to find our way to play to keep the ball, find free men and overall I think it was a good team performance – we helped each other."

Finally, the Dutchman offered an insight into what it's like playing alongside Luka Milivojevic, saying: "He’s a very experienced player and he just talks to you the whole game.

"He gives you instructions about: ‘Don’t go, go, push, press,’ so I’m happy to play next to him because he’s such an experienced player, a real captain in the team."

