Having come from behind to an early second half goal the 2-1 victory was sealed with Sakho’s winner from close range was one that he felt was deserved for the way players and fans kept pushing for the victory.

“I am happy and indeed for the squad, the most important thing today is winning this game because we needed to and that showed the way all the squad and the fans kept fighting until the end.

“Thank God that the ball came to me in the box and I just had to put my right foot onto it and its three points but now we need to have a good recovery because we now have an important game on Tuesday.”

The winning goal came about after good work from two of his team mates and the celebrations took him and the squad over to the dugout as he believed the three points delight should be shared by all, not just those on the pitch.

“Wilf did really well on the edge of the box and then Yohan Cabaye also as he had a really good shot at goal but in the end I had the chance today so thank god and we can enjoy this three points.

“I wanted to bring all the players together into the celebrations because it was a tough game and we all deserved to enjoy this goal and that is why I went to see the players on the bench. This game is not just the 11 players on the pitch but also the players on the bench and the fans.”

Fans as always inside Selhurst Park played their part with the volume levels getting the side over the line and the 27 year old couldn’t thank the fans enough for their efforts.

“They are really important to us because when you play a tough game like this they are always there shouting us on and behind us. It gave us a lot of courage so that we never leave the fight and I really hope that together we will win a lot of games this season."

With a second game in four days the players will prepare in the right way with a good recovery period as thoughts turn to their trip down to the south coast for the match against Brighton on Tuesday evening.

“It’s an important game and I have had a lot of experience playing in this type of game, at PSG we played Marseille, Liverpool against Everton and Manchester United but now Palace against Brighton. We now need a really good recovery and have our fans behind us on Tuesday so we are ready for the fight.”

