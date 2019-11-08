The Palace manager, who last week revealed James McArthur was suffering from a back complaint whilst suggesting Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate ought to recover swiftly from knocking heads, has been without long-term absentees Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham over recent months.

Andros Townsend was also unavailable for last Sunday's clash with Leicester City after picking up a muscle strain when facing Arsenal.

But today, he said that the club were 'fortunate' to have every player fit and ready to take on the Blues.

He said: "We’re very fortunate. The players who had been suffering are now recovered. One or two who suffered from a knock either against Arsenal or Leicester are recovered.

"For the first time in a very long time I have a completely full contingent to choose from, an abundance of riches if you like in picking the XI and subs."