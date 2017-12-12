With a minute of normal time to go, Zaha showed his pace down the wing and fired a shot at goal, Gomes could only parry the ball back into a crowded area in front of him and the striker saw his rebound saved but when the ball came back out, the whole of the home contingent in the crowd were delighted to see it bounce off Sako and into the net.

“I was unlucky on the first one as the goalkeeper made a great save but then the ball bounced back to me and then I saw it in the back of the net.

“We didn’t start well in the game but we came back well so thanks to all the players and to come back to 2-1 is a great win for us," said Sako after his goal set up the late late drama.

The night’s events were complete when James McArthur sealed the three points with a right footed shot from inside the box and Zaha’s part in both goals was massive as the winger caused the visitors problems as the clock counted down.

“He’s done well all season and was involved in both goals and I knew when he shot that the ball could bounce back to me off the goalkeeper and then he did well to set up James for the second so fair play to him,” said the 29 year old striker as two changes made by Roy Hodgson from the bench proved to be the perfect changes from the experienced boss.

