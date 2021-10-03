The former-Leicester man scored just seconds after being introduced in the second-half, as the Eagles came back from 2-0 down to secure a point.

“You can see from the way the team performs, how we’re transitioning to a possession based team,” Schlupp told Sky Sports after the game. “We’re playing in defence, we’re playing out from the back.

“We’re playing through the midfield, and obviously we’re trying to get behind teams. We’re doing that well, but obviously it’s still early on.

“We’ve all been there before [at half-time]. We knew we had a long task ahead of us. First-half we did well but things didn’t go how we wanted, so we just had to stay positive, and we managed to do that.”

Schlupp revealed that Vieira had instructed him to support Edouard in the Palace attack.

“The gaffer has put me on to try and impact the game, and get in the box,” he explained. “I managed to do that straight away and obviously I’m happy to get the goal. I’ll take the goals however they come. I wanted to get in the box and with my header I just wanted to get it on target.

“[Vieira] told me to play in the pockets, play close to the strikers as a right-forward and I managed to find myself close to the goal – and I managed to get myself into the box and get a goal.”